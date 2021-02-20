More about Electric Reliability Council of Texas

expand
February 20, 2021

Letters to the Editor

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

I have not yet heard (what I consider to be) substantive facts about the ERCOT situation. Does this entity have policies and procedures?
Does it have both operational and casualty procedures? Does it have planned and preventative maintenance plans? Is there a requirement document and, if so, an accompanying exceptions document? Is there a problem report database? If so, are the problem reports tracked?
I was in the Navy for six years and then 24 in DC with a security clearance. On public money, everything is documented. Well, it used to be. In the era of “privatize! free hand! laissez faire!”, it seems fairly obvious public utilities should be federally administered…..for the “public good” and not “profit good”.

Arthur Martinson

West Orange

