expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Lady Bears boot way past H-J

By Van Wade

Published 7:58 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

LITTLE CYPRESS – Second game in two days? That seemed to be no problem for the LC-M Lady Bears as they took on the Hardin Jefferson Lady Hawks in Bear Stadium Saturday afternoon and nabbed a 5-2 victory.

After a lot of back and forth, with the Lady Bears maintaining possession the majority of the half, both teams remained scoreless going into halftime. Matalyn Hill and the rest of her defense led by the Rodriguez sisters, Amanda and Loren, and Kaylee Potter put constant pressure on the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Bears were ready to put away the game though, and after several solid drives to the goal, sophomore Annabelle Fisher was able to draw a foul and put away a penalty kick for the Battlin’ Bears. This set the tone for the rest of the second half as the energy level was boosted, and Brooklyn Leonard saw her chance to make a break toward the goal. Leonard was able to take the ball through the defense and put another in the goal for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Hawks answered back with a goal of their own late in the second half despite the solid defense the Lady Bears had maintained throughout the game.

Annabelle Fisher wasn’t finished on the day though and snuck past the Lady Hawks defense to find the back of the net again, bringing the final score to 3-1. The Lady Bears moved to 5-2 in district and will travel to Silsbee Tuesday night.

 

More News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

FAITH: More thoughts on the Great Reset

FAITH: Just the cold hard facts

Orange Naz

FAITH: It begins by accepting you are a work in progress

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Understanding the progression of the disease

News

TX dentists urge keeping kids’ healthy, despite COVID

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas

Crime

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

Home and Garden

Community Briefs 2.20.21

Business

Comptroller distributes monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

News

Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

Local

Texas digs out from extreme weather event

Home and Garden

Master Gardener: What to do with plants after a freeze

Faith & Values

Young adults invited to GATHER OC

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: J. Eddie Johnson reflects on fifty years 1941-1991

Local

Following COVID numbers as vaccinations roll out

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due To Winter Storm

Local

Governor provides update on winter weather response

Local

Insurance tips following winter storms

Local

Governor waives certain regulations to Help deliver resources to Texas families

Local

Honoring Badeaux

Crime

Brandon Mohamed Arrested by Jefferson County SO and Beaumont PD

Books

AAUW Orange studies “Alexander Hamilton”

Entertainment

Orange CVB hosts FRIDAY NIGHT REELS

Local

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters Seeking to Profit from Disaster