expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Harvey, Huffman get past Mustangs in bidistrict action

By Van Wade

Published 10:05 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

LIBERTY – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs’ season came to a close after a tough loss to the Huffman Falcons, 59-48 in the first round of the 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs on Saturday night at Panthers Gym at Liberty High School.

The Mustangs (11-15) battled hard against the 21-4A champion Falcons (25-1). After facing double-digit deficits late in the game, the Mustangs whittled down the Falcons’ lead to four with a little more than a minute remaining but Falcon standout Jacob Harvey, who had 32 points and four steals, and his teammates were able to keep the Mustangs at bay.

The Mustangs fared much better against Huffman Saturday than they did during the holidays when the Falcons downed WO-S 79-58 at Mustang Gym.

The Falcons pulled ahead to an early 15-10 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter the Mustangs’ Bryon Keller led the team on a run, scoring eight points in the quarter. Eventually the Mustangs found their rhythm, pulling within two points at the half, 26-24.

Things began to go downhill for West Orange-Stark after halftime. Huffman’s Jacob Harvey drilled 3 consecutive buckets to start the third quarter. By the end of the third, the Falcons led 39-29.

The Mustangs played hard in the fourth and brought the deficit within 4 points but were never able to overtake their opponent by the final buzzer.

The Mustangs’ scoring leader was Quinton Proctor with 13 points plus five rebounds, while Bryon Keller was second on the team with 12 points.

 

More News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

FAITH: More thoughts on the Great Reset

FAITH: Just the cold hard facts

Orange Naz

FAITH: It begins by accepting you are a work in progress

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Understanding the progression of the disease

News

TX dentists urge keeping kids’ healthy, despite COVID

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas

Crime

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

Home and Garden

Community Briefs 2.20.21

Business

Comptroller distributes monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

News

Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

Local

Texas digs out from extreme weather event

Home and Garden

Master Gardener: What to do with plants after a freeze

Faith & Values

Young adults invited to GATHER OC

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: J. Eddie Johnson reflects on fifty years 1941-1991

Local

Following COVID numbers as vaccinations roll out

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due To Winter Storm

Local

Governor provides update on winter weather response

Local

Insurance tips following winter storms

Local

Governor waives certain regulations to Help deliver resources to Texas families

Local

Honoring Badeaux

Crime

Brandon Mohamed Arrested by Jefferson County SO and Beaumont PD

Books

AAUW Orange studies “Alexander Hamilton”

Entertainment

Orange CVB hosts FRIDAY NIGHT REELS

Local

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters Seeking to Profit from Disaster