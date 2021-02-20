Community Briefs 2.20.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

February 27: Jam and Jelly Making Class : Come and learn how to make jams and jellies. This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010. All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.

VFW Auxiliary Spring Garage Sale

The VFW Auxiliary 2775 Orange will hold their Spring Garage Sake in the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The cost per table is $15, each clothes rack will be an additional $5. For more information, contact Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380. Payments can be mailed to Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane in Orange. Please make check out to VFW AUX 2775.

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on Saturday, February 20, 2021 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter, three miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Native plants and Herbs

Join the Orange County Master Gardeners, Sunday, Feb 27. for “An Overview of Traditional Native Plants and Herbs for Health and Medicinal Benefits”. This will be the first in a series on Native plants and Herbs which will focus on different topics such as herb teas, decoction and other uses in everyday life. The seminars are FREE and are limited to 12 people in each of the two sessions. Sessions will be (1) 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and (2) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each participant will be given their own Native plant or Herb to take home. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken with everyone being required to wear a mask which covers both the mouth and nose. Social distancing will be observed along with hand sanitizer and other PPE being available if needed. All participants must pre-register choosing which session they would like. It will be on a first come first serve basis. Please email your registration to ocmg1990@gmail.com providing which session you would like, your name and telephone number. Those not making either session will be put on a reserve list in case of cancellations. For more information check our website https://txmg.org/orange – Events, Programs & Projects.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

YMCA Basketball in Orange

YMCA Basketball is available at Orange Church of God thru March 13, 2021 at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange for ages 3 -13. Space is limited. To register contact Glenda Trainer at 409-962-6644 or email gtrainer@ymcasetx.org. Cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for nonmembers.

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting on March 1 and end on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.