Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters Seeking to Profit from Disaster

BEAUMONT, Texas – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas reminds the public that fraudsters soon follow disaster.

As Texas suffers from historic freezing and resulting property damage from ice and burst pipes, it is likely that individuals will seek to fraudulently profit from the attendant stress.

“Fraudsters often appear from nowhere to take advantage of natural disasters, which is what occurred in the early days of the pandemic. Now, we are concerned that weary homeowners will fall prey to unsolicited calls regarding insurance claims, home warranties, or bogus government grants” says Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “If you did not solicit the call, hang up.”

Millions of people fall victim to scams every year. If you think you have become a victim, contact your local law enforcement authority. You can also submit a report to https://ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

For more tips on how to identify a scam, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.