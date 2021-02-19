Orange CVB hosts FRIDAY NIGHT REELS

To The Leader

Grab the candy and popcorn! The City of Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting Friday Night Reels – a drive-in movie featuring Dirty Dancing (PG-13).

This event will be held on Friday, February 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp. Event attendees are encouraged to reserve your free tickets (one per vehicle) to ensure a parking space. Tickets may be reserved at the following link: https://bit.ly/3axmYtM

Food and drink vendors will not be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite bite to eat and enjoy a picnic while watching the movie. Tune in through your radio and watch from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own seating and watch from your parking space.

All attendees are encouraged to practice 6-feet social distancing and mask wearing when social distancing is not possible. No dogs and no pets will be allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp during this event.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1010 or 409-883-1011.