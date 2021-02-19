NWS Lake Charles weather update: 7 a.m. 2.19.21

Tonight will be the final night for widespread subfreezing temperatures. A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect again for tonight for counties/parishes north of the I10 corridor. Temperatures in the warning area will likely reach the freezing mark during the evening hours…and will climb above freezing around mid morning on Saturday.

A warming trend is forecasted beginning Saturday with temperatures returning to near normal by early next week.

Further south, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures over these areas reach the freezing mark around midnight…and will climb above freezing shortly after sunrise.