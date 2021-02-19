AAUW Orange studies “Alexander Hamilton”

The Orange chapter of AAUW will discuss the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow at its February Book-Ins meeting. Member Sarah Boehme will review and lead a discussion of the biography through the Zoom platform, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Boehme, AAUW Book-Ins Chair, noted, “This account of Alexander Hamilton’s life gives a vivid picture of one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Chernow explores how Hamilton’s illegitimate birth affected his striving throughout his life up to his untimely death from a duel with rival Aaron Burr. The author details the political conflicts that brought forth the United States Constitution with insights on issues that are very relevant today. He also writes about Hamilton’s weaknesses and flaws, leading to a scandal that nearly derailed his career. This biography inspired the contemporary musical ‘Hamilton,’ and it illumines other historical figures such as George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson.”

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.