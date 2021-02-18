LC-M softball adds makeshift games after tourney cancels Friday

The Southeast Texas Kickoff Softball Classic hosted by LC-M and Orangefield has been canceled Friday and the games have changed for Saturday as both LC-M and Orangefield will be playing some games at their respective fields.

LC-M will play host to Beaumont West Brook and Nederland Friday (today) . The Lady Bears will play Nederland at 2 p.m. and West Brook at 4 p.m.

There will be six games at Lady Bear Field Saturday including LC-M vs. Jasper (10:30 a.m.), Lumberton vs. Kountze (noon), Kountze vs. Jasper (1:30 pm.), Lumberton vs. LC-M (3 p.m.), Lumberton vs. Jasper (4:30 p.m.) and Kountze vs. LC-M (6 p.m.)