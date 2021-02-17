NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2.17.21

Rain and freezing rain will end by early this evening. There will be a slight chance for freezing rain late tonight through tomorrow morning especially across east Texas and central Louisiana. Overall, additional significant ice accumulations are not likely. While most of the area will not see additional precipitation, that melted or rain may freeze tonight, especially over bridges and overpasses.

Very cold weather will continue tomorrow and Thursday night. Highs Thursday will range from the upper 30 to low 40s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday with a warming trend expected for the weekend.