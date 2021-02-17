Entergy: Winter weather and ice causing additional outages

MISO has issued a public appeal for conservation across the Entergy region from 5 – 10 pm tonight. See tips below on how you can save energy during this time** Learn more.

Winter weather and ice causing additional outages

Ice accumulation on trees and power lines from today’s wave of winter weather has caused power outages for customers across the northern portions of our service territory. Restoration work is proceeding as safely as possible, but our crews are facing challenges associated with freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions.

As of 3 p.m., there are approximately 33,657 customers without power. Entergy Texas will provide restoration times once damage assessments are complete.

Entergy Texas’ generation units remain stable and online. Entergy Texas, working with MISO, will continue to monitor the situation, as weather conditions will still pose challenges in the coming days.

Conservation efforts are still requested as extreme cold temperatures continue and are expected to last until the end of the week.

Key Messages:

Winter weather along with ice damage to trees and ice on power lines has caused additional outages.

Restoration work continues, but there are challenges due to the extreme cold. Learn more here.

Energy conservation is key. We are asking that all customers practice conservation of energy usage, which will help us in the restoration effort of our remaining customers.

Current Outage Numbers:



As of 3 pm, the following outages have been reported:

Area Customers Out Beaumont Network (includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas) 931 Cleveland Network (includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas) 3951 Conroe Network (includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas) 8840 Dayton Network (includes Ames, Daisetta, Devers, Hardin, and surrounding areas) 344 Huntsville Network (includes Corrigan, Groveton, Madisonville, New Waverly, Normangee, North Zulch, Trinity, and surrounding areas) 11034 Navasota Network (includes Grimes County, Robertson County, Burleson County, Limestone County, and surrounding areas) 386 New Caney Network (includes Huffman, Porter, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, and surrounding areas) 1859 Orange Network (Includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas) 281 Port Arthur Network (includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas) 4 Silsbee Network (includes Kountze, Lumberton, Woodville, Hardin County, Tyler County, and surrounding areas) 2409 Winnie Network (includes Anahuac, Bolivar Peninsula, and surrounding areas) 2565 Woodlands Network (includes Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Woodloch, and surrounding areas) 1053 TOTAL 33657

Safety is our number one priority. If you lose power:

Stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Texas or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way. If outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing food in an ice chest outside.

Please stay clear of linemen as they work to safely restore power

Entergy employees are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic by taking additional steps. Crews will continue to practice social distancing, and we ask that customers do the same. For our safety and yours, please stay away from work zones.

Customers without power can help in the restoration process by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time. Visit entergy.com/cold to learn more.

Conserve Electricity:

Remember that extreme cold can drive increased electricity consumption. Follow these easy steps to reduce consumption and lower your usage: