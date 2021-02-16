expand
February 16, 2021

Orange County Offices will remain closed Wednesday

By Van Wade

Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Orange County Offices will remain closed Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Citizens are urged to stay home due to unsafe road conditions and only travel if necessary. Minimal melting may occur, however the roads will begin to refreeze later in the day and travel will be dangerous.

As a safety reminder, never use a generator in an enclosed or partially enclosed structure or near windows or vents. Portable generators produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide (a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas making it nearly impossible to detect). Always keep and read the owners manual and follow all safety guidelines. Stay safe and stay warm.

