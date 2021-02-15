Vidor ISD has winter weather closure
Vidor ISD will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16 due to weather concerns associated with extremely low temperatures and expected precipitation.
School will resume with a 2 hour late start on Wednesday, February 17. Elementary campuses will start at 9:30. Middle School through high school will start at 10:15.
We will continue to monitor the weather situation. If further adjustments are needed we will announce via callout, website and Facebook.