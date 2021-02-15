Orange woman arrested for stolen vehicle, evading arrest

PRESS RELEASE — On February 12, 2021 at 11:26 am Officers Lovelace and Grantham, of the Orange Police Department, conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 Blk of 16th Street regarding a vehicle that was witnessed driving the wrong way on the north IH-10 Service Road. The vehicle was a gray 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The driver of the vehicle sped away as Officer Grantham approached. A pursuit ensued going north on Highway 87, then east onto FM 3247 toward the Echo Community. As the pursuit was unfolding. The Orange Police Department received a telephone call reporting that the same vehicle had been stolen from the Orange County Adult Probation parking lot.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Sandlewood Drive, striking a tree in the front yard of a residence.

Taken into custody was twenty-six year old Shandi Justice of Orange, Texas. She was charged with Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle and Felony Evading Arrest.