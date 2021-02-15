NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 2.15.21

The wintry precipitation has ended. One to two inches of sleet was measured in many places. Some ice and snow was also mixed in.

Lows tonight fall into the single digits to low teens, and highs Tuesday will be right around freezing.

Another round of sleet, freezing rain, and/or snow is expected early Wednesday. Accumulations are expected to be less than what we saw this morning.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Lingering precipitation Wednesday night could switch back to freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow, mainly in east Texas and central Louisiana.