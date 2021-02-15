Bridges closing due to icy weather

At this time, driving on many roads and bridges has become extremely dangerous and unsafe for travel. Motorists are urged to stay off the roads and seek shelter.

At approximately 4 a.m., the Rainbow Bridge and the Veterans Memorial Bridge were deemed unsafe for travel due to ice accumulation.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with the assistance of the Texas Department of Transportation, have closed the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on State Hwy. 82. Due to the severe winter weather, driving conditions have worsened and traveling on many roads and bridges is extremely dangerous. The safety of our citizens is a top priority; therefore, DPS urges all motorists to stay off the roadways and seek shelter.