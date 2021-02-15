BC, WO-S bidistrict hoop playoffs set; Lady Cats site, time not set in stone

Both the Bridge City Cardinals and West Orange-Stark Mustangs know their opponents and when and where they will play this week in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs while the Orangefield Lady Bobcats (16-8) are still looking for a definite place and time to take on Brookshire-Royal (17-7) in the area round of the girls Class 4A Region III area round.

The Cardinals (17-9), the third-place team out of District 22-4A, will take on District 21-4A runnerup Hardin-Jefferson (20-5) Friday at 7 p.m. at Vidor High School.

The Mustangs (10-15), the fourth-place team out of 22-4A, will tangle with 21-4A champion Huffman (24-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kountze High School.

The Lady Bobcats hammered Liberty 52-29 in the bidistrict round last week while Royal blasted Houston Worthing 83-27.

Lady Bobcat coach Jennifer Willis has been dealing with the weather issues and location with the Royal staff. As of Monday morning, the matchup is tentatively set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baytown Sterling High School but it is still in limbo and could change.