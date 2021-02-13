Vidor Police Beat 2.3 – 2.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from February 3 – February 9, 2021:
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 400 block of Park Street
- Sexual assault was reported
- Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 3300 block of Zoann Street
Thursday, Feb. 4
- Burglary at the 200 block of Highland Street
- Assault at Tanahill at Texas
Friday, Feb. 5
- Theft at the 400 block of East Bolivar Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 860-mile marker
- Damaged property at the 1900 block of Main Street
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Assault at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Obstructing justice at Connell and Cherokee
Sunday, Feb. 7
- Two reports of burglary at the 100 block of Cady Street
Monday, Feb. 8
- Theft at the 500 block of National Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 eastbound
Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Theft at the 500 block of Orange Street
- Damaged property at the 400 block of Triangle Drive
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department