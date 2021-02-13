Vidor Police Beat 2.3 – 2.9.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from February 3 – February 9, 2021:

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 400 block of Park Street

Sexual assault was reported

Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 3300 block of Zoann Street

Thursday, Feb. 4

Burglary at the 200 block of Highland Street

Assault at Tanahill at Texas

Friday, Feb. 5

Theft at the 400 block of East Bolivar Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 860-mile marker

Damaged property at the 1900 block of Main Street

Saturday, Feb. 6

Assault at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

Obstructing justice at Connell and Cherokee

Sunday, Feb. 7

Two reports of burglary at the 100 block of Cady Street

Monday, Feb. 8

Theft at the 500 block of National Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 eastbound

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Theft at the 500 block of Orange Street

Damaged property at the 400 block of Triangle Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department