Red Cross working with partners in anticipation of freezing temperatures

The American Red Cross is supporting the community in a number of ways as the threat of severe weather sweeps across the region.

The Red Cross is coordinating with elected officials, emergency mangers and community partners to assist with preparations for severe winter weather by providing material support for warming centers and shelters as requested. Material support may consist of cots, blankets, shelter training services, and volunteers.

“There are a lot of volunteers working very hard to ensure people stay safe in this extraordinary weather,” said Natalie Warren, Disaster Program Manager, American Red Cross of Southeast Deep East. “We cannot stop natural disasters, but we can plan, pre-stage and prepare to help communities.”

STAY SAFE With more severe weather predicted through the weekend, the Red Cross recommends these steps to keep you and your family safe:

Be sure you’re Red Cross Ready. That means:

Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves, or fireplaces

all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves, or fireplaces Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home

space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home Test batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors Stay off the road if possible, during severe weather. If you must drive in winter weather don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on icy roadways

the road if possible, during severe weather. If you must drive in winter weather don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on icy roadways Educate your family on how to use the Safe and Well website

your family on how to use the Safe and Well website Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water

pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water Download the Emergency App from you mobile app store or by visiting redcross.org/apps

We urge you to share these Red Cross preparedness tips with every member of your household, because the best protection is to be prepared ahead of time.