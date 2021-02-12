WO-S going to remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to weather

MUSTANGS, Out of an abundance of caution, in preparation for the inclement weather forecasted for our area next week, West Orange-Cove CISD will shift to remote/virtual learning for Monday and Tuesday, February 15th and 16th. Please stay tuned to District call-outs, FB, Twitter, and local media for further updates. No staff will be reporting to the District.

If students experience power outages or technical difficulties during this time, please communicate to your teacher upon return to the classroom.