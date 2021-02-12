Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.8-2.12.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 8- February 12, 2021:
Joshua R. Blakeney and Amanda R. Escamilla
Darrin T. Finch and Maribel Salinas
Jadon S. Chamberlain and Selena A. Moore
Dylan S. Gibbs and Kaitlyn B. Smith
Frank M. Newman and Thelma C. Garza-Garza
Lionel Lopez-Caballero and Elisa G. Galindo-Galindo
Matthew L. Hale and Christian D. Ivey
Dilyn R. Clement and Charity B. Lawson
Steven M. Broussard and Ryan D. Fontenot
Michael B. Eaves and Albree M. Hargrave
Dustin L. Eubanks and Kaleigh P. Desormeaux
Joshua D. Kordie and Kandis N. Kordie
Darrell R. Quebodeaux and Kimberly A. Levens
Corey K. Sarver and Heather A. Kelley
Todd A. St. Pierre and Robin K. Parton
Roy L. Dubois and Theresa Punzalan-Agusto