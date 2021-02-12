Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.8-2.12.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 8- February 12, 2021:

Joshua R. Blakeney and Amanda R. Escamilla

Darrin T. Finch and Maribel Salinas

Jadon S. Chamberlain and Selena A. Moore

Dylan S. Gibbs and Kaitlyn B. Smith

Frank M. Newman and Thelma C. Garza-Garza

Lionel Lopez-Caballero and Elisa G. Galindo-Galindo

Matthew L. Hale and Christian D. Ivey

Dilyn R. Clement and Charity B. Lawson

Steven M. Broussard and Ryan D. Fontenot

Michael B. Eaves and Albree M. Hargrave

Dustin L. Eubanks and Kaleigh P. Desormeaux

Joshua D. Kordie and Kandis N. Kordie

Darrell R. Quebodeaux and Kimberly A. Levens

Corey K. Sarver and Heather A. Kelley

Todd A. St. Pierre and Robin K. Parton

Roy L. Dubois and Theresa Punzalan-Agusto