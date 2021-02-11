WO-S lifters fare well at Bobcat Meet

On Wednesday the WO-S Mustangs traveled to Orangefield to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. The Lady Mustangs returned home with the Silver as the Mustangs brought home the Bronze.

Girls

114lb class

2nd place – Jalynn Guillory – with a total of 405 lbs

3rd place – Dasasha Janice – with a total of 400 lbs

123lb class

2nd place – Jayden Miller – with a total of 490 lbs

132lb class

2nd place – Azia Walker – with a total of 530 lbs

3rd place – Nakeylee Ross – with a total of 360 lbs

148lb class

3rd place – Ariel Farris – with a total of 580 lbs

4th place – T’era Garrett – with a total of 560 lbs

165lb class

1st place – Kamille Queen – with a total of 665 lbs

181lb class

5th place – Katie Hogg – with a total of 545 lbs

198lb class

1st place – Aris Batts – with a total of 780 lbs

259+lb class

2nd place – Nortazia McGhee – with a total of 700 lbs

Boys

181lb class

2nd place – Clint Williams – with a total of 1,230 lbs

5th place – Demarcus Warren – with a total of 855 lbs

220lb class

4th place – Issac Morris – with a total of 1,100 lbs

5th place – Joshua Sterling – with a total of 905 lbs

242lb class

3rd place – Ja’Kalen Jenkins – with a total of 865 lbs

275lb class

3rd place – Judah Huerta – with a total of 890 lbs

308lb class

2nd place – Davin Heard – with a total of 1,015 lbs

3rd place – Makellon Sells – with a total of 1,015 lbs

4th place – Evan Gray – with a total of 945 lbs