Bonin named BCE Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Elementary Employee of the Month is Lorri Bonin.

Mrs. Bonin has been teaching all of her 28 year career with Bridge City ISD. She started out at Sims Elementary teaching Special Education and then 3rd grade.

She is currently teaching 2nd grade which she says she loves partly due to the incredible team that she works with.

She has a huge heart for children and she enjoys all of the cute things they say throughout their days. Mrs. Bonin is married with two daughters. Her oldest is a BCHS graduate now attending Texas A&M, and her youngest is a senior at BCHS.

he enjoys going to the lake, boating, and family gatherings. She says she is proud to be part of such a wonderful district and she cherishes all the relationships she’s built throughout the years with co-workers, parents, and students. Mrs. Bonin comes from a family of educators, and says she always knew she would be a teacher. We are so thankful for all of her years of dedication, for loving her students, and for leaving an impact on them that will last a lifetime. Congrats Mrs. Bonin, we are so glad you’re ours!