Bobcats storm way to own Power title

ORANGEFIELD – On Thursday February the Orangefield Powerlifting team competed in the Orangefield Invitational Meet.

The Bobcats placed first as a Team in the Boy’s division. Individually, finishing first were Blaine Lenard (640lbs) in the 132lb class, Kevin Luong (990lbs) in the 148lb class, Austin Taylor (1,115lbs) in the 165lb class, Grant Metts (1,360lbs) in the 181lb class, Diego Garcia (1,105lbs) in the 198lb class, Dylan Whitman (1,345lbs) in the 220lb class, Hunter Ashworth (1,470lbs) in the 242lb class, and Hunter Norwood (1,610lbs) in the 275lb class.

Second-place place finishers include Major Copeland in the 132lb class, Garrison Hughes in the 148lb class, Akilles Garcia in the 198lb class, Cutler Hubbard in the 220lb class and Ethan Meads in the 242lb class.

Hayden Dwyer, Gunner Grimes, and Ethan Blackburn finished 3rd. Hunter Norwood was named the outstanding lifter on the heavy platform.

In the Girl’s division, finishing first were Linsey Tackett (660lbs) in the 105lb class, Lacey Tackett (785lbs) in the 114lb class and Jaida Smith (500lbs) in the 220lb class. Lacey Tackett was named outstanding female lifter on the light platform.

The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will next compete in the WO-S Invitational Meet on Wednesday February 17th.