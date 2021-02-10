OrangeYouBold: Answering “What’s for dinner?”

Hello beautiful people. Let’s spice things up this week.

The big game was this past Sunday and that usually means food and snacks are on the menu. Many people show up to football parties for the food and drinks. Game food spreads this year were grand and creative. I think we have all enjoyed food at home during this pandemic.

My spread was short and sweet because I had limited time to prepare, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be delicious. My youngest daughter loves ham and cheese sliders and I decided to try a different kind of slider. I am certain these have been made before however I didn’t seek out a recipe. I put together what I thought would be yummy.

Let’s make a pan of pepperoni pizza sliders.

You will need Hawaiian rolls, pepperoni slices, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, butter, garlic butter spread, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.

I used an 8×8 foil pan for baking the sliders. You can fit nine rolls in the pan.

Take a serrated knife and slice the rolls in half creating a top and bottom.

Now you want to spread pizza sauce on the bottom half of the rolls.

The next step is to cover the bread with pepperoni slices. I used three slices per roll and then covered in shredded mozzarella. At this point I added one more pepperoni slice per roll and then put the top half of the rolls on.

Now that our sliders are built, we need to top them with our buttery mixture.

In a small sauce pan I melted one stick of butter and 1 TBSP of garlic butter spread. I also added a teaspoon of onion powder and a shake of Worcestershire sauce.

Pour this mixture over the sliders and cover with foil.

Bake them at 375 degrees for 15 minutes then remove the foil and bake another 5-7 minutes. The sliders are now complete, and you can sprinkle the tops with parmesan, Romano cheese or any other cheese you choose.

Give this recipe a try and let me know what you think about it. Email me at orangeyoubold@gmail.com. Follow on instagram to see the step-by-step photos of this yummy recipe. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.