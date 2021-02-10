McKinney celebrate 60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jack McKinney of Orange will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Karen Neyland and Billy Jack McKinney were united in marriage on February 11, 1961 in Lovington, New Mexico.

The couple have two children, Kim McKinney of Bridge City, and Heather Willis of Crystal Beach. They have three grandchildren, Quinton Willis of Hawaii, Shayla Cobb of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Kindle Gibson of College Station and attending A&M. Gibson is graduating in May.