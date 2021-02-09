expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Silsbee downs Bears, LC-M’s Elliott pops for 36

By Van Wade

Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

SILSBEE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville received a whopping 36 points from sophomore standout Ben Elliott at Silsbee Tuesday night but the Tigers still walked away with a 88-64 District 22-4A victory over the Bears.

The Tigers (11-11, 8-3) held a slim 35-33 lead at the half but went on to outscore the Bears 28-10 in the third to pull away.

Jesse Doucette filtered in 10 points for the Bears (10-16, 2-9) while Da’Marion Morris added nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Bears will close their season up at home Friday when they host Bridge City.

More News

Community Briefs 2.10.21

McKinney celebrate 60 years

OrangeYouBold: Answering “What’s for dinner?”

The Postscript: Such a good book