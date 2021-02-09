Silsbee downs Bears, LC-M’s Elliott pops for 36

SILSBEE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville received a whopping 36 points from sophomore standout Ben Elliott at Silsbee Tuesday night but the Tigers still walked away with a 88-64 District 22-4A victory over the Bears.

The Tigers (11-11, 8-3) held a slim 35-33 lead at the half but went on to outscore the Bears 28-10 in the third to pull away.

Jesse Doucette filtered in 10 points for the Bears (10-16, 2-9) while Da’Marion Morris added nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Bears will close their season up at home Friday when they host Bridge City.