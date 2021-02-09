Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.1-2.5.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 1 – February 5, 2021:

Hunter Hanratty and Brianna George

Armando Cristobal-Marcial and Clara Campos-Ruano

James Guy and Julia Davis

Jamie Dockery and Stephanye Moore

Charles Vanwright and Maryann Arnaud

Charles Cobb and Baylee Woods

Joel Ruiz and Alexia Garcia

Kenneth Freeman and Janet Jones

Luther Ellis and Clarene Jacob