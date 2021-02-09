Cardinals take down Mustangs; BC earns 3rd spot, WO-S 4th spot

BRIDGE CITY – Riding another huge double-double from senior Gabe Castillo and the solid senior scoring punch of Austin Richardson and Grant Boudreaux, the Bridge City Cardinals took down the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 71-61 to clinch the third-place playoff spot out of District 22-4A at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

Castillo torched the Mustangs for a game-high 29 points, including 16 points in the third quarter, and he added 10 rebounds as the Cardinals improved to 17-8 overall and 7-4 in 22-4A play.

Richardson went for 17 points for the Cardinals while Boudreaux chimed in with 14.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Mustangs (10-14, 5-6) though as they claimed the fourth-place playoff position due to Vidor’s 48-43 upset over Orangefield Tuesday night.

Michael Wardlow led the Mustangs with 14 points and had six rebounds before fouling out with the Mustangs down nine with 6:05 remaining.

Rocedric Papillion, Jailen Brown, Adrian Crochett-Hernandez and Bryan Keller all scored eight points each for the Mustangs.

Braden Gant led the Mustangs with seven rebounds while Quintin Proctor had six and Papillion five. Julian Dillow and Ethan Oceguera, who had eight points, added five boards apiece for the Cardinals.

Both teams each finished with 30 rebounds and each team had 20 turnovers.

Bridge City was 23-of-34 from the free-throw line while the Mustangs were 15-of-25.

The Mustangs led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a Crochett-Hernandez three-pointer at the end of the period.

The Cardinals outscored the Mustangs 18-12 in the second quarter as the Cardinal Big Three of Castillo, Richardson and Boudreaux teamed up for all 18 points. Castillo put the Cardinals up 33-29 at intermission after he drilled a three-point bomb just over the halfcourt line to beat the buzzer.

The Mustangs had no answer for Castillo in the third quarter as he maneuvered and twisted his way inside for 16 points as the Cardinals built a 49-38 lead and led 54-45 heading to the fourth.

The Cardinals held their biggest lead at 60-48 with six minutes left. The Mustangs got as close as 64-58 after a big three-pointer by Darren Anderson, who had two treys on the night.

Both teams will close out the regular season Friday as the Cardinals visit LC-M and the Mustangs welcome in first-place Lumberton.