Newton County Sheriff’s Report 2.8.21

PRESS RELEASE — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office answered 60 calls to service from February 1st to February 7th, 2021. We arrested 7 individuals. We currently have 29 inmates in the following Jails, 11 housed in Newton, 17 housed in Jasper, and 1 housed in Polk County. The following charges were filed during the week:

Aggravated Assault/Deadly Conduct

Possession of a Controlled Substance/Probation Violation

Criminal Trespass

Indecency/Child Warrant

Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Sexual Assault

No Insurance Violation

On Thursday, we responded to an Aggravated Assault incident on CR 3051. The suspect struck his sibling and threatened another family member with a handgun. The suspect was not on the scene when NCSO arrived. A Deadly Conduct, and Aggravated Assault warrant is pending.

Trespassing calls are sill on the rise. Deputies will continue their patrols and remain vigilant of suspicious vehicles and activities reported in the county.

Beginning this week, we will start posting Wanted Suspects’ photographs and their charges on our Social Media Facebook Page. These people will have outstanding warrants for various crimes. We ask for your assistance in finding these individuals. These warrants are not going away, and we will not stop looking for them until they are found. Anyone who has a Newton County Warrant needs to turn themselves in as soon as possible.

Crime stopper Program of Newton County is coming. Details regarding this program will be announced soon.

Please do not hesitate to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “If you See Something, Say Something.”