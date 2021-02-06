Vidor Police Beat 1.27- 2.3.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 27 – February 3, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street

Theft at the 600 block of Slaughter Street

Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Main Street

Thursday, Jan. 28

Assault at the 300 block of Concord Street

Controlled substance at the 400 block of Old 90

Trespassing at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Friday, Jan. 29

Warrant service at the 400 block of Main Street

Burglary at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Saturday, Jan. 30

Assault at the 1000 block of Bowie Street

Obstructing police at Mail and Railroad

Sunday, Jan. 31

Theft at the 1200 at Main Street

Threats on Main Street

Monday, Feb. 1

Suspicious activities at the 100 block of Mill Street

Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 1100 block of Old Hwy 90

Assault at the 1100 block of Tannahill Street

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Suspicious person at the 300 block of Elgie Street

Theft at the 800 block of Main Street

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 400 block of Park Street

Sexual assault reported

Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 3300 block of Zoann Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department