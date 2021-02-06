Letter to the editor: Why you should move to OC

Two of us with medical problems were allowed to sit down until the nice people in front of us called our names.

Shari, one of the office clerks, really went the extra mile to help us. Thanks to you all and if someone needs a reason to move to Orange County, tell them that the people here are the greatest.

Oh, did I forget something? This was at the county tax office, a place that isn’t often mentioned about really nice people.

George Wolf

West Orange