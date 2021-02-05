WO-S lifters compete well at LC-M Power Meet
LITTLE CYPRESS – Last night the Mustangs traveled to LC-M to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. The Lady Mustangs returned home with the Silver as the Mustangs brought home the Bronze.
Girls
114lb class
2nd place – Dasasha Janice – with a total of 475lbs
3rd place – Jalynn Guillory – with a total of 370lbs
123lb class
2nd place – Jayden Miller – with a total of 455lbs
132lb class
1st place – Azia Walker – with a total of 460lbs
148lb class
5th place – T’era Garrett – with a total of 520lbs
165lb class
1st place – Kamille Queen – with a total of 640lbs
181lb class
5th place – Katie Hogg – with a total of 510lbs
198lb class
1st place – Aris Batts – with a total of 730lbs
259+lb class
2nd place – Nortazia McGhee – with a total of 640lbs
Boys
148lb class
3rd place – Joseph Gomez-Chapa – with a total of 925lbs
181lb class
3rd place – Demarcus Warren – with a total of 755lbs
198lb class
2nd place – Clint Williams – with a total of 1,170lbs
3rd place – Ashton Childress – with a total of 885lbs
220lb class
4th place – Issac Morris – with a total of 1,015lbs
5th place – Joshua Sterling – with a total of 855lbs
242lb class
5th place – Bryson Jordan – with a total of 1,080lbs
275lb class
3rd place – Andrew Wilson – with a total of 1,070lbs
308lb class
3rd place – Davin Heard – with a total of 995lbs
4th place – Evan Gray – with a total of 880lbs
SHW class
1st place – Demetrius Hunter – with a total of 1,435lbs