Orange Police Beat 1.29-2.4.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 29 – February 4, 2021:

Friday, Jan. 29

Weapons offense at 16th Street and Robin

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Bobhall and South service road

Damaged property at the 2600 block of Bobhall Road

Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Jan. 30

Controlled substance on the eastbound Interstate 10 service road

Cruelty towards disabled at the 600 block of MLK Jr. Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 4th and Bilbo

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park

Controlled substance at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Jan. 31

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Monday, Feb. 1

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green Ave and 15th Street

Public intoxication at the 400 block of Decatur Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Theft at the 2000 block of International Drive

Theft at the 200 block of Farragut Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Theft at the 2400 block of Golden Oak

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of Deckler Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Controlled substance at 10th and Burton

Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street

Stolen property at the 200 block of 8th Street

Thursday, Feb. 4

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on State Hwy. 62 near Jordan

Assault at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department