Orange Police Beat 1.29-2.4.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 29 – February 4, 2021:
Friday, Jan. 29
- Weapons offense at 16th Street and Robin
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Bobhall and South service road
- Damaged property at the 2600 block of Bobhall Road
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Jan. 30
- Controlled substance on the eastbound Interstate 10 service road
- Cruelty towards disabled at the 600 block of MLK Jr. Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 4th and Bilbo
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park
- Controlled substance at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Jan. 31
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
Monday, Feb. 1
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green Ave and 15th Street
- Public intoxication at the 400 block of Decatur Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Theft at the 2000 block of International Drive
- Theft at the 200 block of Farragut Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Theft at the 2400 block of Golden Oak
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of Deckler Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Controlled substance at 10th and Burton
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Stolen property at the 200 block of 8th Street
Thursday, Feb. 4
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on State Hwy. 62 near Jordan
- Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department