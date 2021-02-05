Lady Bobcats swat LC-M in season finale

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up the regular season with a 58-41 District 22-4A victory over the LC-M Lady Bears Friday night at Bobcat Gym.

The Lady Bobcats (15-8, 7-5) wrapped up 22-4A play as the third-place seed. They will take on the Liberty Lady Panthers, the second-place team out of 21-4A, in the bidistrict round of the playoffs next Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kountze High School.

Joli Ponfick had a hot night for the Lady Bobcats as she poured in 23 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing off four assists.

Post Greenlea Oldham notched a nice double-double, scoring 17 points while snagging 12 boards. Harleigh Rawls contributed five points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Lady Bobcats controlled the game early against the Lady Bears (8-13, 4-8), going on a 21-6 run in the first quarter.