Friday Night Reels – RESCHEDULED
Oh weather, looks like our plans have changed.
It is no surprise that 2021 is throwing obstacles our way, but the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has bad news and good news for our Friday Night Reels attendees.
Bad news: Friday Night Reels featuring Dirty Dancing to be held Friday, February 5 is canceled due to inclement weather.
Good news: Friday Night Reels featuring Dirty Dancing is being rescheduled for Friday, February 26!
Stay tuned for additional information concerning the reschedule of Friday Night Reels.