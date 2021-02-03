Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2020 President’s List
To The Leader
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2020 semester.
Orange:
Bree Cloud
Cierra Foreman
Baylee Whitley
Vidor:
Emileigh Singleton