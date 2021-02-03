Locating COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County

By Dawn Burleigh

Currently, Texas is in Phase 1A and 1B for distributing the COVID-19 vaccination. During this phase, those who will receive the vaccination front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 are currently eligible to receive the COVID‑19 vaccine, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

During this phase there is a limited supply of the vaccination and requiring preregistration.

In January, Texas established large vaccination sites or hubs around the state. The goal of these hubs is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment.

Contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location, hours and availability and if you are eligible for the vaccination at that site.

The vaccine is available at no charge regardless of insurance status.

Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, but that may change. It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available.

Seven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed in Texas.

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are circulating globally:

The United Kingdom (UK) identified a variant called B.1.1.7 with a large number of mutations in the fall of 2020. This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding. It has since been detected in many countries around the world. This variant was first detected in the US at the end of December 2020.

In South Africa, another variant called B.1.351 emerged independently of B.1.1.7. Originally detected in early October 2020, B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7. Cases caused by this variant have been reported in the US at the end of January 2021.

In Brazil, a variant called P.1 emerged that was first identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January. This variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies. This variant was first detected in the US at the end of January 2021.

These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.

So far, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway, according to the CDC.

Rigorous and increased compliance with public health mitigation strategies, such as vaccination, physical distancing, use of masks, hand hygiene, and isolation and quarantine, is essential to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and protect public health.

Status of quantity of vaccines as of January 26, 2021, according to https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3700a84845c5470cb0dc3ddace5c376b:

Kroger Pharmacy 950

1st Dose Available:

Pfizer: No (0 Doses)

Moderna: Yes (20 Doses)

Total Shipped: 100

1600 N 16th St, Orange, TX

(409) 883-8521

Walgreens Pharmacy 03081

1st Dose Available:

Pfizer: No (0 Doses)

Moderna: No (0 Doses)

Total Shipped: 300

1408 N 16th St, Orange, TX

(409) 883-0876

As of Feb. 2, 2021:

Walgreens Pharmacy 12355

1st Dose Available:

Pfizer: No (0 Doses)

Moderna: No (0 Doses)

Total Shipped: 300

1790 Texas Ave, Bridge City, TX

(409) 792-0597

Walmart Pharmacy 283

1st Dose Available:

Pfizer: No (0 Doses)

Moderna: No (0 Doses)

Total Shipped: 100

795 Texas Ave, Bridge City, TX

As of Feb. 1, 2021:

Walgreens Pharmacy 10139

1st Dose Available:

Pfizer: No (0 Doses)

Moderna: No (0 Doses)

Total Shipped: 300

1305 N Main St, Vidor, TX

(409) 769-1171

