Community Briefs 2.3.21

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, February 11, 5:30 p.m. at 1210 West Green Ave. in Orange. A casual BBQ dinner will be served before the meeting begins. All safety protocols will be upheld: masks, unless eating, social distancing in the large room

Members and guests will be able to view the brand new scrim shades coving the windows in the reception room. This is the product of Phase One of our museum projects. The public will be able to see them at a later date, when the depot will be open for tours. The scrims are printed with historic pictures of Orange and all have a story to tell.

We are encouraging interested volunteers to attend the meeting to help with our future events and projects. If attending, please let Rose Simar know at 409-330-1576 so we will have the correct head count.

The depot is continuing to be a popular special events venue. Interested clients please call Rose or check the website, www.orangetxdepot.org.

Native plants and Herbs

Join the Orange County Master Gardeners, Sunday, Feb 27. for “An Overview of Traditional Native Plants and Herbs for Health and Medicinal Benefits”. This will be the first in a series on Native plants and Herbs which will focus on different topics such as herb teas, decoction and other uses in everyday life. The seminars are FREE and are limited to 12 people in each of the two sessions. Sessions will be (1) 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and (2) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each participant will be given their own Native plant or Herb to take home. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken with everyone being required to wear a mask which covers both the mouth and nose. Social distancing will be observed along with hand sanitizer and other PPE being available if needed. All participants must pre-register choosing which session they would like. It will be on a first come first serve basis. Please email your registration to ocmg1990@gmail.com providing which session you would like, your name and telephone number. Those not making either session will be put on a reserve list in case of cancellations. For more information check our website https://txmg.org/orange – Events, Programs & Projects.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

YMCA Basketball in Orange

YMCA Basketball is available at Orange Church of God from February 6 – March 13, 2021 at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange for ages 3 -13. Space is limited. To register contact Glenda Trainer at 409-962-6644 or email gtrainer@ymcasetx.org. Cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for nonmembers.

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.

Grant Writing Tips

Southeast Texas Nonprofit Development Center presents Write and award-winning program design from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 via ZOOM. Registration is free at setxnonprofit.org Dr. Bev Browning will offer grant writing tips to increase the ability to quickly develop [project goals and objectives, increase understanding of the need to incorporate best practice models into the projected implementation strategies and increase confidence in developing resources, inputs, outputs, and outcomes for logic models and theories of change narratives and graphics.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting on March 1 and end on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

February 9: Food Handler’s Training Class : This class is recommended for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The cost is $20 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make checks payable to FPM Account 230202 and bring to the class. No cash accepted.

February 16 – 17: Certified Food Managers Two Day Course with Test : Every business that cooks and serves food need to have at least 1 Certified Food Manager on site at all times. The classes will from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The course costs $125 for the class and test. You must register by February 1 and you can print out the registration form at http://foodsafety.tamu.edu. (You do not need to call the Extension office to register for this class).

February 27: Jam and Jelly Making Class : Come and learn how to make jams and jellies. This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010. All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.

The Phantom of the Opera Drive-Up Movie Night

Lutcher Theater will host The Phanton of the Opera – Broadway INspirted Drive-Up Style Movie Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. The show will play on a big screen. Bring your sweetheart and a picnic, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Lutcher. All we ask of you is that you wear your “mask,” observe social distancing & enjoy The Music of the Night!

The movie night is free, but each vehicle must have a reserved ticket to enter the parking lot and spaces are limited. Ticket reservations for “Phantom” will open on February 1, 2021.

Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office (409) 886-5535 for Showtime Under The Stars reservations.

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on Saturday, February 20, 2021 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter, three miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.