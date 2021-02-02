expand
February 3, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

OF Elementary Library receives nice PTA donation

By Van Wade

Published 9:15 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Orangefield Elementary Library received a $1,000.00 donation from the OES PTA organization to match the Perkerson Foundation Grant. The money will be used to purchase books for the students to read and enjoy. The PTA does an outstanding job of donating their time, effort, and fundraiser profits to the students and staff at Orangefield Elementary School.

Picture are Tiffany Roberts, PTA Christmas Store Chair, Jessica, Droddy, PTA Treasurer,

Andrea Pietz, PTA Grant Chair, Kacie Donnaud, PTA Secretary, Keely Kole, PTA President, Corey Sheppard, OES Principal, and Sunshine Copeland, OISD District Librarian/Grant Writer.

