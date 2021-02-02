expand
February 3, 2021

Lady Bears play strong at H-J tourney

By Van Wade

Published 8:56 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

SOUR LAKE – The LC-M Lady Bears golf team took second place in the Hardin-Jefferson Varsity Girls Invitational held at Idylwild Golf Club.

The H-J Lady Hawks won the tournament with a team score of 380 while the Lady Bears took 2nd with a 409.

Montana Dileo finished 2nd overall with an 81 behind H-J’s Makenna Henry (74).  Scores for the Lady Bears were as follows: Dileo (81), Neely Wozniak (94), Jaycie Benton (108), Trinity Williams (126), and Alysa Weizenegger (143).

