State Bar of Texas launches statewide online portal to connect volunteer lawyers to Texans in need

AUSTIN—The State Bar of Texas has partnered with Paladin, a justice tech company, to create a statewide online portal designed to help lawyers find volunteer opportunities and assist Texans with their legal needs.

Through the free statewide portal at pbtx.joinpaladin.com, volunteer lawyers and law students have a centralized location to search and sign up for pro bono opportunities across the state.

“Texas lawyers are committed to assisting Texans in need and this portal provides an easy, centralized search feature that helps volunteer lawyers statewide find the perfect service opportunities,” said Trish McAllister, director of the State Bar’s Legal Access Division and executive director of the Texas Access to Justice Commission.

Kristen Sonday, Paladin’s co-founder and COO, said, “The State Bar of Texas is incredibly committed to access to justice, and we’re honored to provide the infrastructure to more seamlessly connect its volunteer lawyers to help Texans in need during such uncertain times.”

The Pro Bono Opportunity Portal makes it easy for lawyers and law students to search, learn about, and volunteer for matters suitable to their interests and skills, and to connect directly with the referring agency to get started. The tool also empowers legal service organizations to manage and track pro bono interest and engagement in real time. Texas legal services organizations also are able to post their opportunities to a nationwide Disaster Relief Pro Bono Portal led by the American Bar Association for pro bono work specific to COVID-19 and national disasters.

Volunteer attorneys and law students can find more information about pro bono opportunities, mentors, and resources at probonotexas.org.