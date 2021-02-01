expand
February 1, 2021

District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:37 am Monday, February 1, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (16-6, 8-1)

Silsbee (9-10, 6-2)

Bridge City (16-7, 6-3)

WO-S (9-12, 4-4)

Orangefield (14-9, 3-6)

LC-M (10-13, 2-6)

Vidor (2-15, 1-8)

GIRLS

Lumberton (18-2, 10-0)

Silsbee (13-3, 9-1)

Orangefield (14-7, 6-4)

Bridge City ( 8-9, 5-6)

WO-S (6-13, 3-7)

LC-M (7-12, 3-7)

Vidor (1-14, 0-11)

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Orangefield at WO-S girls

Vidor at LC-M girls

WO-S at Orangefield boys

LC-M at Vidor boys

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

WO-S at Silsbee girls

LC-M at Orangefield girls

Lumberton at Bridge City girls

Silsbee at WO-S boys

Orangefield at LC-M boys

Bridge City at Lumberton boys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

