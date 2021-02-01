District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (16-6, 8-1)
Silsbee (9-10, 6-2)
Bridge City (16-7, 6-3)
WO-S (9-12, 4-4)
Orangefield (14-9, 3-6)
LC-M (10-13, 2-6)
Vidor (2-15, 1-8)
GIRLS
Lumberton (18-2, 10-0)
Silsbee (13-3, 9-1)
Orangefield (14-7, 6-4)
Bridge City ( 8-9, 5-6)
WO-S (6-13, 3-7)
LC-M (7-12, 3-7)
Vidor (1-14, 0-11)
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Orangefield at WO-S girls
Vidor at LC-M girls
WO-S at Orangefield boys
LC-M at Vidor boys
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
WO-S at Silsbee girls
LC-M at Orangefield girls
Lumberton at Bridge City girls
Silsbee at WO-S boys
Orangefield at LC-M boys
Bridge City at Lumberton boys