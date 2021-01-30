expand
February 1, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 1.20-1.26.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:59 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 20 – January 26, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 20

  • Theft at the 500 block of Archie Street
  • Theft at the 900 block of Harvey Lane
  • Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
  • Assault at the 300 block of Vidor Drive

Thursday, Jan. 21

  • Theft at the 300 block of West Davis Loop
  • Assault at the 500 block of Park Street

Friday, Jan. 22

  • Found property at West Park Street and Highland

Saturday, Jan. 23

  • Assist other agency at the 2300 block of Coronado
  • Assist other agency at the 100 block of West Railroad

Sunday, Jan. 24

  • Controlled substance near Main and Greathouse

Monday, Jan. 25

  • Robbery at the 800 block of Ferndale Street

Tuesday, Jan. 26

  • Assist other agency at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Len
  • Domestic problem at the 800 block of Lamar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

