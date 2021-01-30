Vidor Police Beat 1.20-1.26.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 20 – January 26, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Theft at the 500 block of Archie Street

Theft at the 900 block of Harvey Lane

Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

Assault at the 300 block of Vidor Drive

Thursday, Jan. 21

Theft at the 300 block of West Davis Loop

Assault at the 500 block of Park Street

Friday, Jan. 22

Found property at West Park Street and Highland

Saturday, Jan. 23

Assist other agency at the 2300 block of Coronado

Assist other agency at the 100 block of West Railroad

Sunday, Jan. 24

Controlled substance near Main and Greathouse

Monday, Jan. 25

Robbery at the 800 block of Ferndale Street

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Assist other agency at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Len

Domestic problem at the 800 block of Lamar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department