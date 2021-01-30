FAITH: God did not come to bring peace

Matthew 10:34 “Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword. For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household.”

This scripture reminds me of the COVID vaccine that is here. Husband and wives are split on the question of should the vaccine be taken or not. Parents are saying one thing, and children are saying something different. Mother-In-Law’s are of one mindset, and daughters are in another.

There are some people, of the belief, that the vaccine is the Mark of the Beast.

I do not believe this vaccine, that is out right now – is; but I do believe it is a precursor. Almost every public building (as in city buildings, etc), I have to walk up to a scanner and have my forehead scanned. Or like the Orange County Administration Building, I have to have my wrist scanned in order to take my temperature.

Once again, I believe this is a precursor to what is to come. This is a conditioning, or a habit that the Antichrist is putting us thru.

Wearing a mask is already such a habit of mine, I don’t even think about putting it on before I walk out of my office. It’s just second nature. This is conditioning at it’s finest.

I heard a Preacher say that “mask” is one letter away from “mark”. Now that doesn’t really mean anything, other than to say we are being conditioned for the mark. It seems like conditioning goes in waves.

In the 50’s you wouldn’t dream of doing the things they did in the 60’s, and so on. We get conditioned to the “new normal”. Smoking pot is the “new normal” compared to the 50’s. We are conditioned to the point, that it is becoming a legal drug in many states.

Andrew Jackson is being taken off the front of the $20 bill, and being replaced with Harriet Tubman. I don’t have a problem with this, but the reason Jackson is being replaced is because he hated Indians, and owned slaves. But no doubt Jackson had been conditioned to think the way he thought. His surroundings, parents, the way things worked, conditioned him into thinking that the way he thought and acted, was “normal”.

If we are not careful, in this day and time, to all the things that are happening, we will be conditioned into thinking all is “normal”.

I wrote about the “wide gate” last week and how Christians are believing the lie. The lie you ask? What is the lie I’m referring to? Anything that someone is feeding you as the truth, but does not line up with God’s Word.

Everyone of us needs to be praying for wisdom for ourselves – every day, in order to know when we are being lied to. A good rule of thumb is to stay away from the crowds when something new is introduced into society. Please don’t misunderstand me. I love technology and the latest gadget that is out on the market. I’m not talking about that at all. I’m talking about mind-sets.

God told the Israelites to tear all the idols down when entering into the promise land, and not to intermarry with the ones that practice worshipping idols, because He knew that the Israelites would be swayed into that life style. Do you think God thought those idols could do something? No! But He knew humans forget to easily what the truth is.

In the Bible, God uses examples of the ones that stood firm, and remembered truth like Moses, David, Elijah, etc. None of these guys were perfect, but they stood firm in their minds, to God’s truth. They knew when they did wrong. They did not believe the lie that it was ok.

Moses killed and Egyptian, and wasn’t allowed into the promise land because of his pride.

King David killed a man to have his wife.

Elijah, after all the miracles God did thru him, he coward, and hid in a cave because of Bathsheba. Somehow the great Prophet Elijah, forgot who God is.

I know if I don’t write my miracles down, I forget them. It’s easy for us to forget the good things, and focus in on the bad; but God tells us to do differently.

Philippians 4:8 (paraphrased) – “Whatsoever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, praiseworthy, etc. think on these things.”

But always remember, God did not come to bring peace.

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director at Meals on Wheels