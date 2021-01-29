Sam Houston State University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

To The Leader

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2020 semester.

Bridge City:

Tristan Bigler

Cody Nguyen

Orange:

Cameron Choate

Bree Cloud

Cierra Foreman

Sadie Lebleu

Cameron Martin

Chandler Peveto

Davien Teate

Darby Watson

Baylee Whitley

Vidor:

Cassidi Cowgill

Tyler Root

Emileigh Singleton