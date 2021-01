From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 27, 2021:

Criminal traffic violation at the Bear Path and State Hwy. 87

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Lutcher Drive

Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department