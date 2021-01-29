Lady Mustangs snag tight road win over Vidor

VIDOR – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs overcame a 8-point deficit in the 3rd quarter to win a nail biter 41-40 over the Vidor Lady Pirates in District 22-4A play at Pirate Gym Friday night.

Vidor opened up a 14-8 lead after the 1st quarter. The 2nd second quarter seen both teams only score 7 points each to give Vidor a 21-15 lead.

Vidor was in control in the 3rd leading by 8 points most of the quarter before WOS went on a run to cut the Vidor lead 29-28 after 3 quarters.

The Lady Mustangs (3-7 in district) would outscore Vidor (0-11 in district) 13-11 in the 4th to secure their 2nd consecutive district win.

“The game was a back and forth tussle between both teams. Vidor played with energy and hustle that we had a hard time matching but we never gave up. Proud of our girls for facing some adversity and pulling out the win tonight,” said WOS Head Coach Michael Bethea.

Bra’khia White led all scorers with 16 points. Tashianna Williams added 10 points with Sidnye Antoine chipping in 7 points. Vidor was led by Lightfoot’s 11 points.