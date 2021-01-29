Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, February 11, 5:30 p.m. at 1210 West Green Ave. in Orange. A casual BBQ dinner will be served before the meeting begins. All safety protocols will be upheld: masks, unless eating, social distancing in the large room

Members and guests will be able to view the brand new scrim shades coving the windows in the reception room. This is the product of Phase One of our museum projects. The public will be able to see them at a later date, when the depot will be open for tours. The scrims are printed with historic pictures of Orange and all have a story to tell.

We are encouraging interested volunteers to attend the meeting to help with our future events and projects. If attending, please let Rose Simar know at 409-330-1576 so we will have the correct head count.

The depot is continuing to be a popular special events venue. Interested clients please call Rose or check the website, www.orangetxdepot.org.