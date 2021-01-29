expand
January 29, 2021

Bobcat Tennis team racks up medals

By Van Wade

Published 9:46 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Orangefield Varsity Tennis competed in the Ron Wesbrooks Invitational and had an outstanding showing with 6 total medalists.

Mixed Doubles team of Alayna Dodd and Kaden Frazier took home 3rd place bronze medal.

The team of Cade and Connor Griffin took home 3rd place bronze medal in the boys doubles division. Brayden Frye also won third place bronze medal in the boys singles division.

Sophomore Summer Hackbarth, with an amazing tournament, defeated a Nederland senior in a tough back and forth girls singles championship match to bring home the gold. Bobcat victory is sweet!

